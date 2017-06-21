UAE sets up moon-sighting committee

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, has issued a decision to set up the Moon-sighting committee for the Holy Month of Ramadan to confirm the start of the month of Shawwal, which will mark the end of Ramadan and start of Eid Al Fitr.

The committee will meet with the intention to sight the crescent moon on Saturday, 29 Ramadan after Maghrib prayer, at the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi.

The committee, chaired by the Minister of Justice, includes Mohammed bin Hamad Al Badi, President of the UAE Federal Supreme Court, along with a number of officials.

The decision called on all Sharia courts across the country to look out for the crescent moon and inform the committee.