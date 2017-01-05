UAE weather: Hazy to partly cloudy

Seas will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf. Pic: File

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology, NCMS, has urged motorists to be cautious on roads due to fog in various areas of the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the NCMS said that the weather today will be partly cloudy in general with fresh winds, strong over the sea.

The relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and tomorrow early morning over some internal areas, and fog or mist may be formed.

Seas will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate to rough by night in the sea of Oman.

The statement added that on Friday and Saturday, the conditions are likely to be the same.

