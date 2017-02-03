Video: Cars burn on Shaikh Zayed Road after crane falls

Pic: Emirates247

A construction crane has collapsed on Shaikh Zayed Road during high winds.

The official Dubai Media Office said the crane toppled onto Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday afternoon, injuring at least one person and setting three cars alight. Rescue crews were on the scene.

Video: Mila Simonova

Friday is the first day of the weekend in Dubai, and traffic on the multi-lane highway is typically lighter than on workdays.

Dubai's transit authority says service on the elevated metro line running alongside the highway was temporarily suspended as a precaution.

Pic: Mila Simonova

Pic: Mila Simonova

 

