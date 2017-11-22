Watch: Children send BEAUTIFUL messages to Sheikh Mohammed

  Dubai Post
As the UAE is preparing for the National Day on December 2, a group of students from different nationalities sent, through digital platform Dubai Post.ae, adorable and spontaneous messages to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. One girls said: “Sheikh Mohammed, I want you to meet me at Shakespeare (restaurant); I want your whole family, especially Al Jalila, to come. We’ll play, we’ll go to the pool, and we’ll have some yummy macarons.”

