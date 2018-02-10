WGS 2018 Global Dialogue for Happiness: Development Must Prioritize Wellbeing of People

Bambang Brodjonegoro, Minister of National Development Planning for Indonesia, said the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) constitute a ‘happiness pyramid’ of spiritual, ecological and people-centred objectives. His comments came during a morning session at the Global Dialogue for Happiness, ahead of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018) in Dubai.

His Excellency Bambang Brodjonegoro previously served as Minister of Finance until he assumed his current role in July 2016. Pointing out that Indonesia ranks as one of the happiest countries on the planet – currently sitting at 16th place on the Happy Planet Index score, His Excellency Brodjonegoro explained how the 17 SDGs launched by the UN and adopted by 193 countries could help transform the world by offering a tangible guide to achieving contentment and wellbeing in people’s daily lives.

He said: “The SDGs are about uniting diverse cultures, faiths, sectors of government, business and civil society. As we sense the upcoming future in these goals, what emerges is the reflection of cultural and spiritual philosophies that have guided the lives of many communities around the world. The universal theme of this narrative is securing the happiness, balance, and harmony of human beings within three realms – spiritual, ecological and social.”

He further pointed out: “Indonesia has five basic principles – Religion, Humanity, Unity, Democracy and Social Justice – that are aligned to the SDGs and the values of the Indonesian community. We have produced our own Happiness Index based on three categories: Life Satisfaction Dimension; Feeling Dimension, and the Meaning of Life Dimension”.

“While Indonesia’s Happiness Index score continues to increase – with the highest indicator on the index being family harmony – we still have a long way to go to ensure inclusive growth and shared prosperity for our population of 260 million people. Happiness has a positive and statistically significant relationship on economic growth especially in areas of consumption, investment and social capital. However, the wellbeing of people must always remain at the centre of development.”

The Global Dialogue for Happiness serves as a curtain raiser to the World Government Summit in 2018. The platform has happiness experts, government officials and representatives of international organizations examining ways to help governments ensure the happiness of their people. The event features workshops and sessions on topics related to happiness and well-being. The outcomes of these workshops and sessions are to be compiled in a manual that will help governments raise the level of happiness across nations.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event convenes more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations.

Hosting more than 130 speakers across 120 interactive sessions, WGS 2018 features five distinct forums that examine the challenges of vital sectors for the future with a view to finding the best resolutions for the greater global good. Furthermore, over 20 specialized global reports spanning key sectors and topics of the summit are being launched during the event.