Etihad Airways to suspend flights to Tehran from January 24th

Etihad Airways announced the suspension of its Abu Dhabi – Tehran route, effective 24 January 2018.

The airline said in a statement today that between 25 December 2017 and 23 January 2018, frequency will be adjusted from five flights a week to two services each week.

"The airline regrets any inconvenience that this change will cause to guests with existing bookings," the statement said.

Guests holding bookings for travel up to 23 January 2018 and who are impacted by the schedule change will be rebooked with an alternative travel date (subject to availability) or offered the choice of a full refund. Guests with bookings from 24 January 2018 will be offered a full refund.