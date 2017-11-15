Experienced skydiver dies after parachute fails to open

Authorities say an experienced skydiver died at a Florida airport after his parachute failed to open.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 36-year-old Kurt Tracy died Monday afternoon at Zephyrhills Municipal Airport.

Skydive City general manager David “T.K.” Hayes says Tracy had been jumping with a group from 13,500 feet (4,100 meters). The group members were practicing a technique called “tracking,” or performing horizontal body movements while free-falling.

Hayes says the group realized Tracy was missing after landing at the drop zone. His body was found at the far western end of the airport.

Police say Tracy had made more than 250 jumps. Investigators haven’t determined why the parachute didn’t open. The Federal Aviation Administration and Zephyrhills police will continue to investigate.