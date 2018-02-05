Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation from US Center for Strategic and International Studies

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a delegation from the US-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies, CSIS, headed by Jon B. Alterman, Director, Middle East Programme, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the delegation members and discussed with them a number of regional and international issues.

The CSIS delegation members praised the progress made by the UAE in all domains, as well as the country's approach to being open to various cultures.

They also lauded the leadership's vision for advancing research and development.