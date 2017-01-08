Abu Dhabi Crown Prince donates $10 mln to Morocco's Mohammed V Foundation

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has donated US$10 million in support of Morocco's Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity.

In a statement, the foundation described H.H. Sheikh Mohamed's financial support, which equals 100,350,000 Moroccan dirhams, as generous, and said it will be used in social projects supporting underprivileged people.

The foundation's members of the board of directors, chaired by King Mohammed VI of Morocco, thanked H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the generous gesture.

The initiative comes within the context of strong fraternal relations between the leaderships and peoples of the two countries, as well as their co-operation in various spheres and humanitarian work in particular.