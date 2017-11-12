Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, King Mohammed V confer on latest regional, global issues

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and King Mohammed V of Morocco, discussed on Saturday fraternal bilateral ties and took stock of the latest regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Moroccan king, expressing his pleasure with his participation in the opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

The two leaders also explored ways of advancing political, economic and developmental relations in order serve common interest and realise aspirations of the Emirati and Moroccan peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would continue its longstanding approach of solidifying its distinguished ties with Morocco.

King Mohammed congratulated the UAE on the opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi and marvelled at the signature architecture and cultural landmark in the region.

He said the museum serves a noble message and values in tolerance, coexistence and peace.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, as well as a number of senior Moroccan officials including Nasser Bourita,the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the meeting.