DCT Abu Dhabi concludes participation at SATTE Exhibition in India

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has concluded its successful participation at the SATTE Conference in New Delhi, India. This marks the sixth time that Abu Dhabi has led a delegation to take part in this renowned travel and tourism platform.

The 25th edition of South Asia’s leading travel show gathered 14 destination partners, tour operators, and government entities working across inbound, outbound, and domestic travel including Emirates Tours & Safari, Arabian Adventures, Emirates Palace and Royal Arabian Tours amongst others.

The forum enabled Abu Dhabi to cement its status as a destination of distinction for Indian tourists by showcasing the Emirate’s top attractions. More than 300 business meetings took place involving the Abu Dhabi delegation during the conference, generating new and repeat business between India and the emirate.

The delegation headed by DCT Abu Dhabi showcased the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations, with plenty of exciting attractions including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The delegation leveraged the event to further build on Abu Dhabi’s relentless efforts to invest in leading platforms aimed at boosting inbound visitors to the Emirate from India.

Mubarak Al Nuaimi, Director Promotions and Overseas Offices at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We are proud to conclude another successful participation in the SATTE conference, where we have showcased Abu Dhabi as a prime destination for the Indian and South Asian market. As India’s leading event, and one of the most well-reputed in the industry, we are looking forward to reinforcing the strong cultural attributes and touristic offerings of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Region, and Al Dhafra Region, as well as connecting with other exhibitors and visitors to establish rewarding new opportunities for our partners."

The Abu Dhabi Pavilion hosted leading entities from the government and private sectors. The pavilion also witnessed a series of entertainment and performances including an Arabic calligrapher which helped event visitors and consumers get a first-hand experience of Abu Dhabi’s many cultural attractions.