Dubai Customs scores 96.2% on happiness index in 2016

Dubai Customs scored an overall 96.2 percent on Dubai Smart Office’s happiness meter.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World said he is happy with the result of this important evaluation that covered the website, the services and customs centers.

"I am happy with this result which reflects the great level attained by Dubai Customs in its quest to make her customers happier following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai" he added.

Dubai Customs scored 96.4 percent in the 3rd quarter and 97.1 percent in the last quarter. Last May, it came first by scoring 95 percent on the happiness index, which is one of Dubai smart initiatives that aim at increasing productivity and improving services.

Dubai Customs is working currently on an award program to reward clients who use the Department’s services.

The smart initiatives that Dubai Customs launched last year included: the Smart Workspace;Smart Inspection Glasses; he Smart Virtual Agent; and Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) The new smart workspace accelerated the process of finalizing customs declarations and reduced the time from 4 to 5 minutes instead of 20 to 40 minutes. Declarations consumed an average of 1.76 million man-hours annually and now, using the new smart platform, the number is reduced to only 360,000 man-hours; which means a five-fold reduction.

This helps boost customs transactions and increase Dubai non-oil trade which witnessed a 17 percent increase during the first half of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015.

The new smart workspace will also help companies save AED 68 million annually. This helped raise client satisfaction and boost Dubai Customs further to maintain its position being the top department on Smart Dubai Office’s happiness meter. The number of declarations which were done through the Smart Workspace rose by 53 percent from May to November 2016, the number of companies using it rose by 74 percent, and the users rose by 78% from April to October 2016.

The Smart Inspection Glasses help make the inspection process easier, more efficient and precise whilst saving time and effort. The glasses instantly display the container's customs declaration, as well as its risk assessment and x-ray images on a one-stop little screen, and accordingly help inspectors take proper measures. Inspectors can submit their reports using either the virtual keyboard or the voice tool.

Sultan bin Sulayem reaffirmed the importance of smart services and their role in saving time and making clients happier.

"With this in mind, Dubai Customs keeps enhancing and improving its offerings by adopting the latest technological advancements and innovating technological programs and tools to help reduce time and cost. This will help attract more investments into Dubai and the UAE in general in our quest to materialize the vision of our wise leadership and that of our nation’s Founding Fathers," he added.