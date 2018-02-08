King Abdullah II commends UAE continued support to Jordan

King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan has commended the continued support provided by the UAE to Jordan across different domains, specially in areas of investment and tourism.

The Jordanian monarch, currently on a state visit to the UAE, made the statements during his meeting today with the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who received him in Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, this evening along with his accompanying delegation.

Issues of mutual concern and ways of advancing the privileged relations between the two nations were the focus of the meeting, during which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed affirmed the UAE's determination to continue to stand by Jordan and other sisterly Arab countries and contribute to the development of their primary sectors, including IT, smart government and tourism and other infrastructure platforms.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed listened to King Abdullah's view of the latest developments on the status of Al Quds.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Mohamed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai's Court, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and, Hospitality Department, and Mattar Saif Soliman Al Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan. Ayman Al Safadi, Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and Juma Abdullah Al Abadi, Jordanian Ambassador to the UAE along with a number of Jordanian senior officials also attended the meeting.