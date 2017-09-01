Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Zayed Mosque

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, performed the Eid Al Adha prayer this morning at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Performing Eid Al Adha prayer along with Sheikh Mohamed were H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H.Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the State Security Department, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, a number of other Sheikhs, senior officials, diplomats from Arab and Muslim nations, and citizens and residents.

Imam Waseem Yousef delivered the Eid Al Adha sermon, where he prayed for the mothers, fathers, wives and families of the martyrs to be compensated with good rewards and bestowed with patience and peace. He also prayed for the triumph of the UAE and Arab alliance who came together to restore the rights of people, wishing the people of Yemen prosperity and stability.

Yousef also asked Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in peace and protection, and success for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE and its people.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited the mausoleum where the tomb of the founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan rests where he offered a prayer on his soul.