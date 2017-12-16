Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding

  Wam
Published

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has attended a reception hosted by Abdullah Saeed Al Amiri on the occasion of the wedding of his son Mohammed.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.

The wedding reception, held at Rimal Wedding Hall on Dubai-Al Ain Road, was attended by a number of dignitaries. Sheikh Mohammed wished the couple a happy marriage life.

