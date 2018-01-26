Mohammed bin Rashid, Humaid Al Nuaimi attend Al Ketbi tribe wedding reception

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, this evening, attended a reception hosted at the Al Remal Hall on the Dubai-Al Ain Highway, to celebrate the wedding of several young members of the Al Ketbi tribe.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, as well as dignitaries and relatives of the couples also attended the reception.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the newly-weds and wished them a happy married life.