Mohammed bin Rashid: looking forward to a bright future in 2017

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated everyone on the occasion of the new year of 2017.

On his official twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed thanked everyone for an incredibly eventful year full of successes and major developments.

Sheikh Mohammed went on to wish everyone a happy new year and prayed to Almighty Allah for peace and prosperity to the United Arab Emirates and the entire world. He further wished for a bright future for all in 2017.