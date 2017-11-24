Mohammed bin Rashid's journey of giving is full of exceptional international initiatives: Report

The journey of giving of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is full of exceptional international initiatives which aim to advance the humanitarian cause.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has introduced new values to the concept of humanitarian action that involve assisting countries in foreseeing their future, supporting the dreams of youth and entrepreneurs, and embracing innovators who can create a better future for humanity and the entire world.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was awarded the 'Order of the Mother of the Nation', in recognition of his humanitarian initiatives in developing nations conducted via the Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The number of people who benefited from Sheikh Mohammed’s initiatives have reached almost 130 million beneficiaries in 116 countries around the world via 1,400 future development programmes.

His leading initiatives aim to fulfil the basic needs of people, including providing water, food and medicine, and promoting education, knowledge and tolerance, as well as strengthening social coherence, supporting the dreams of the youth and entrepreneurs, embracing innovators, and developing foresight to create a better future.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation was established on 4th October, 2015, to give H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s numerous initiatives an institutional structure and realise his vision in the areas of humanitarian, development and community action, with the aim of changing the human condition.

Regarding poverty and disease, the efforts of the organisations that are affiliated to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation have focused on the prevention and treatment of blindness, and have assisted 23 million beneficiaries and distributed 81 million vaccines and medicine over the past eight years. They have also concentrated their efforts on preventing 3.6 million children in developing countries from contracting intestinal worm disease, which can threaten their future and prevent them from studying and living normal lives. These efforts also include the construction of 46 hospitals and the provision of 6.5 million people with clean drinking water.

The foundation and its affiliated organisations have also managed to support and rescue over 1.5 million families in 40 countries and have constructed the largest infrastructure and logistics hub in the world on a 700,000 sq.m. area of land, to facilitate their services to all charities and humanitarian foundations that are willing to provide aid and support.

In the field of education, the number of beneficiaries reached more than 15 million people in 58 countries, with 2,126 schools built around the world and 400,000 teachers trained.

They also conducted the distribution and printing of over 3.2 million books, the translation of 1,000 knowledge titles, encouraged millions of students around the world to read 50 million books every year and support the Arabic-language initiatives.

In light of the emerging violence, which is misleading the world in general and the region, in particular, the field of community empowerment was one of the main interests of His Highness.

Accordingly, the foundation focused on promoting coherence in communities and facilitating innovation and finding media platforms broadcasting the truth with professionalism and transparency. It also sought to boost harmony, understanding and tolerance among cultures, religions and civilisations and confirm the concept of international peace, as well as provide communities with a platform that embraces innovators and intellectuals. These initiatives impacted the lives of people of more than 200 nationalities.

His Highness is considered one of the top figures in the field of leadership and future innovation, as he believes it is the ideal solution to face real challenges of communities in the region and the world by creating a generation of educated and ambitious youth and by supporting innovators.

The foundation paid great attention to developing communities through good governance and supporting leadership and entrepreneurship among the youth. It also provided comprehensive incubators to support innovators, relying on research and innovation as one of the main tools to change the future of communities.

The foundation trains and supports 23,000 entrepreneurs and it provides support to 3,000 companies employing more than 160,000 people. It has trained officials and leaders in 155 government authorities from different countries in the world to develop the governmental thinking and raise the level of public services. It has invested AED1 billion to create a comprehensive environment for innovators on the local, Arab and international levels through the Museum of the Future.