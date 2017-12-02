National Day a tale of ceaseless efforts by UAE founding fathers, says Dubai Crown Prince

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has asserted that celebrating the 46th National Day of the United Arab Emirates brings to mind the ceaseless efforts exerted by the founding fathers to make the dream of establishing a unified state a reality.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that on this day, 46 years ago, "the UAE flag was proudly raised high at the Union House in Dubai; a culmination of efforts and will. The 2nd of December is a source of pride for every Emirati a date that set the stage for the remarkable development drive of the modern UAE."

On this occasion, Sheikh Hamdan extended his sincere greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and to the Crown Princes of the Emirates.

Sheikh Hamdan underlined the advanced status the UAE has reached among world states since the union journey began, and added that the development march is ongoing under a wise leadership that puts citizens and their wellbeing at the top of the priority list.