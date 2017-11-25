President grants UAE citizenship to 309 children of Emirati mothers

By
  • Wam
Published

The UAE has granted citizenship to 309 children of Emirati mothers.

In its latest meeting, under the chairmanship of Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs, the committee tasked with implementing the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reviewed and approved the list of applicants submitted by the Ministry of Interior.

Al Za'abi said that the committee's decision coincides with the 46th National Day celebrations and reflects President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed's vision to ensure the stability of the nation's citizens.

The decision is also in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to include the children of Emirati mothers in society and ensure their stability, Al Za'abi added.

The Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs also commended the continued efforts of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, in guiding the committee's work, creating a significant impact on the implementation of the tasks entrusted to it.

Al Za'abi called on the new citizens to abide by the principles of the state and its constitution, and to play a sincere and dedicated role in the country's journey of progress and prosperity.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon