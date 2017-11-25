President grants UAE citizenship to 309 children of Emirati mothers

The UAE has granted citizenship to 309 children of Emirati mothers.

In its latest meeting, under the chairmanship of Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs, the committee tasked with implementing the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reviewed and approved the list of applicants submitted by the Ministry of Interior.

Al Za'abi said that the committee's decision coincides with the 46th National Day celebrations and reflects President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed's vision to ensure the stability of the nation's citizens.

The decision is also in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to include the children of Emirati mothers in society and ensure their stability, Al Za'abi added.

The Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs also commended the continued efforts of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, in guiding the committee's work, creating a significant impact on the implementation of the tasks entrusted to it.

Al Za'abi called on the new citizens to abide by the principles of the state and its constitution, and to play a sincere and dedicated role in the country's journey of progress and prosperity.