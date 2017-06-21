President issues Emiri Decree promoting 175 officers, personnel at General Command of Abu Dhabi Police

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued an Emiri Decree on the promotion of 175 officers of different ranks at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police.

As per the decree, 29 officers were promoted and referred to the retirement, while five officers others were referred to the retirement.

In accordance to the directives of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, also promoted 2,260 officers, non-commissioned officers and personnel to different ranks.

The promotions included 760 officers, 1,500 non-commissioned officers and personnel, while 82 officer, non-commissioned officers and personnel were promoted and referred to the retirement. The two officers were also referred to the retirement.

On this occasion, Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, expressed his thanks and gratitude to the UAE President and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed. "This reflects the keenness of judicious leadership on ensuring the security, stability and protection of the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

"The gesture also depicts the confidence of the leadership in the officers, non-commissioned officers and personnel, on discharging their duties and responsibilities, and providing the best police and security services - compatible with the best quality standards and the latest Global practices," he added.

The Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police congratulated the promoted officers and personnel, stressing that "these promotions should be followed by a hard work to contribute to achievement of the strategic objectives of Abu Dhabi Police, in line with the Abu Dhabi Plan, to establish a secure society through adopting a team-work approach to innovate the police and security work to serve the nation and ensure the security, stability and progress.