President Khalifa pardons 645 prisoners ahead of National Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 645 prisoners on the occasion of the UAE's 46th National Day.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa has also pledged to pay the financial obligations that arose as a result of enforcement of sentences for the pardoned prisoners.

The move comes as part of President Khalifa’s keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 606 prisoners ahead of National Day

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has ordered the release of 606 inmates of Dubai’s punitive and corrective institutions on the occasion of the UAE’s 46th National Day.

Dubai’s Attorney General, Essam Eisa Al Humaidan, said that the order reflects the keenness of His Highness to offer the pardoned inmates a chance to reintegrate into society and an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

Al Humaidan explained that the Public Prosecution has started coordinating with Dubai Police to implement the order.

RAK Ruler pardons 246 prisoners ahead of National Day

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, has ordered the release of 246 prisoners from the emirate's punitive and corrective institutions, on the occasions of Commemoration Day and 46th UAE National Day.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also pledged to pay the financial obligations of those pardoned.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, has instructed the Chairman of the RAK Judicial Council to take necessary measures to implement the directives of the RAK Ruler in coordination with the General Headquarters of the RAK Police.

Hassan Saeed Mhimed, Attorney-General of Ras al-Khaimah, expressed profound gratitude to His Highness, the RAK Ruler, for his gesture as it will reunite the released prisoners with their families, and give them opportunities to start a new life as good members of society, and bring happiness to their families.

He also thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi for the support His Highness extends to the Public Prosecution and the judiciary in the emirate.