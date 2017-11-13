Princess Haya inaugurates High Hopes Pediatric Therapy Center

Wife of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, Chairperson of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, today inaugurated the High Hopes Pediatric Therapy Center, a fully integrated facility for children with moderate to complex special needs. The facility is the brainchild of Majid and Lynn Jafar, whose family funded the Center.

Accompanied by Sheikha Budour bint Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qassimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority and CEO of Kalimat Group, HRH Princess Haya toured the Center’s various departments and learned about its different facilities. She expressed her appreciation for the advanced level of care the Center provides to children, catering to their special needs in line with the UAE's commitment to facilitating the highest levels of treatment and health care services, especially for children.

Launched to answer the need for specialised and accessible services, the Center will cater to children between the ages of 0 and 13. It will treat conditions such as neurodevelopmental disorders, neuromuscular diagnoses, genetic disorders, abnormal muscle tone, sensory processing difficulties, delayed developmental milestones, fine motor/visual motor deficits and self-care difficulties.

Lynn Jafar, Founder and Managing Mum of High Hopes, said: "We are extremely grateful to Her Royal Highness Princess Haya for inaugurating the Center.

Her support for children, especially those with special needs, is of great comfort and encouragement to the whole community. Our mission with High Hopes is to provide the best possible standards of therapy for children with moderate to complex special needs in a caring and friendly environment, enabling them to maximise their potential and live fulfilling lives. HRH Princess Haya’s presence here today will help ensure that we can work closely with and benefit from the expertise of Dubai Healthcare City."

Having a wealth of expertise under one roof, specialists practicing at High Hopes include professionals in physiotherapy, occupational, speech and language, feeding, vision and hydrotherapy. In addition, High Hopes plans to collaborate with international therapy institutions and have specialised visiting therapists introducing their newest techniques.

The newly launched Center is fully equipped with a sensory room and custom-made swimming pool as well as a fully inclusive outdoor playground that the kids and their siblings can enjoy.

Lynn also added, "The Center is designed to serve as a much-needed refuge for children with complex special needs. These children are sometimes difficult to deal with. High Hopes offers a solution for parents who spend a lot of time trying to find the right services for their children, and settling for less than ideal care – it offers a place where the super special ones can make progress and have fun."