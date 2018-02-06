RAK Crown Prince offers condolences on death of Saud bin Kayed Al Qasimi

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ra's al-Khaimah, has offered his condolences on the death of Sheikh Saud bin Kayed bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Sheikh Mohammed and Ahmad Yousuf Darwish Al Nuaimi, member of the Federal National Council and Director-General of the Ra's al-Khaimah Government's Happiness Centre, visited the Sheikh Abdulmalek bin Kayed Al Qasimi Majlis at Al Zahraa Area in Ra's al-Khaimah, and expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

Among those receiving condolences were Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Faisal bin Saqr Al Qassimi, Chairman of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Julphar, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Sheikh Saqr bin Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Foundation of the Holy Quran and its Sciences, Sheikh Jamal bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of Camel Racing in Ra's al-Khaimah, and a number of Al Qasimi Sheikhs.