Sheikh Hamdan attends closing ceremony of King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has attended the closing ceremony of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in the Saudi Camel Village, in Riyadh, in the presence of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defence, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, and Sheikh Saad bin Mohammed Al-Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman.

On the sidelines of the event, King Salman received Sheikh Hamdan along with the guests.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques exchanged talk with the Crown Prince of Dubai on a number of issues of mutual interest, especially topics related to the festival.

Sheikh Hamdan hailed the role played by Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to promote the Arab and Islamic culture through sports and heritage activities, which have contributed to spreading this kind of heritage for generations to come.

Sheikh Hamdan and the audience watched a number of the race rounds, and hailed the organisation of the event.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques presented awards to the winners who secured the first places in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival Beauty pageant and King Abdulaziz Camel Race.