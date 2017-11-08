Sheikh Hamdan attends Dubai Forum for Government Best Practices

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, attended today the Dubai Forum for Government Best Practices 2017 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Abdullah Mohammad Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Dubai Executive Council, welcomed a packed lecture hall to the signature event.

In a keynote speech, Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, reminded delegates that all one needs to do to seek inspiration is look to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the nation, for his exceptional ability to inspire a new country to embrace its future.

Noting that politics and ethics usually never meet, Lt. General Khalfan said Sheikh Zayed rose above to "combine politics and ethics together in the same orbit. His politics was created on the basis of trust."

"Sheikh Zayed also created a new leading generation. These are the characteristics of an inspirational leader," he said, adding that the UAE’s current leaders have continued the stewardship of the country to forge an identity for the emirates.