Sheikh Mohammad offers condolences on death of Shaikha bint Abdullah bin Kalban

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Thursday, offered condolences on the death of Sheikha bint Abdullah Ahmad bin Kalban.

Sheikh Mohammad was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and expressed his deepest condolences to the sons of the deceased — Ahmad, Obaid, Mattar and Saeed Al Tayer.

Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was also present.

