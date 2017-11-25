Sheikh Mohammed attends Al Hamiri and Al Falasi family wedding

  Wam
Published

Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by Dubai Crown Prince H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended a wedding reception marking the marriage of Khalaf Al Hamiri to the daughter of Rashid Saif Al Falasi.

During the wedding reception, held at Al Rimal hall in Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Al Hamiri and Al Falasi families and wished the newlyweds prosperity and happiness in the days to come.

