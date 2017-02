Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended yesterday Barqaa Al-Layan Ladies Endurance Ride. CEN 100 km, in Saih Al-Salem.

The race, which is destined for private stables and individuals, saw the participation of 107 riders. Rider Afraa Khalifa Al-Suwaidi won the race, followed by Chilean rider Kataliana Laurence. Second runner up was rider Fatma Jassim Al-Marri.