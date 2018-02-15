Sheikh Mohammed calls for 7th WGS to take place 17-19 February 2019

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has issued instructions that the seventh session of the World Government Summit is to run from 17th - 19th February 2019. This was announced by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of the World Government Summit.

With the great success of the sixth edition of the summit, Al Gergawi thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Minister said that "the next edition of the summit will witness greater changes to further consolidate international partnerships and alliances to reshape the work of governments", and confirmed that "WGS 2018 saw the largest number of international agreements and specialized forums to reshape and build the future."

"The World Government Summit has become one of the most important platforms for establishing the UAE’s global diplomacy with various governments and international organisations," he continued Al Gergawi commended the results achieved by the sixth World Government Summit, adding that, "The summit served as a critical knowledge platform for reviewing and benefiting from outstanding government experiences, discussing cooperation with international and private institutions and organisations, building global partnerships and alliances that seek to promote government work and find sustainable solutions to intractable problems."

Al Gergawi noted that the World Government Summit, in just six years since its launch, has become the largest gathering of its kind to explore and prepare for the future.

He went on to say that the global reputation of the summit poses a major challenge for the seventh session. "This makes it imperative that we start preparations from today based on the outcomes of the sixth edition. The World Government Summit has become a major reference point for extrapolating and shaping the future trends of the world and an institution that brings together pioneering ideas and innovations in government, institutional and development work to serve humanity in all sectors. The summit also serves as a laboratory to develop innovative solutions to the most important challenges faced by human societies to ensure a better future for all communities," he added.

WGS 2018 was attended by more than 4,000 eminent decision-makers, researchers and innovators, including prime ministers, ministers, government officials, scientists and experts representing 140 countries, 16 international organisations, in addition to 130 speakers across 120 sessions. The sessions discussed various vital issues as part of a global effort to establish a new phase in the development of government work mechanisms, supported by highly intelligent technologies, qualified human resources and more determined international cooperation to achieve the goals of sustainable development and meet the aspirations of the peoples of the world to build a better future.