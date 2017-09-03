Sheikh Mohammed issues Law on Zayed bin Mohammed Family Gathering

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has issued Law No. 10 of 2017 regarding the Zayed bin Mohammed Family Gathering.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. 22 of 2017 appointing HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein as Chairman of the Board of Zayed bin Mohammed Family Gathering.

Princess Haya, in her capacity as Chairman of the Board, issued a Resolution forming the Board of Zayed bin Mohammed Family Gathering, and appointing Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri as Vice Chairman and Dr. Salah Al Qassem, Mona Lootah, Ahmad Julfar, Tayeb Al Rayes and Ahmed Hussain bin Essa as members. The Board serves for a three-year renewable term.

Princess Haya also appointed Mona Belhasa as Director-General of Zayed bin Mohammed Family Gathering.

Law No. 10 of 2017 aims to develop the organisation’s cultural activities in line with the country’s general policies, promote local traditions and heritage, support productive families, enhance a sense of community and promote Dubai as a centre for tolerance and understanding.

Pursuant to the Law, a public entity will be established to manage the Zayed bin Mohammed Family Gathering. This establishment is a corporate body with legal capacity to manage and oversee the organisation. This establishment reports directly to the Office of HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein.

The Law also defines the capacities and responsibilities of the establishment, which include drafting Zayed bin Mohammed Family Gathering’s general policies and strategic plan as well as hosting events, celebrations, symposiums, exhibitions, competitions and cultural, social and charity activities.

The establishment may establish companies and investments, solely or jointly, to develop its financial resources and may contract individuals, businesses, associations and local, regional and international organisations within the domain of its activities. In addition, the establishment may prepare plans and programmes to further develop the gathering and its facilities, activities and services.

The Law details the authorities and responsibilities of the Board, the Chairman and the executive body of Zayed bin Mohammed Family Gathering.

Pursuant to this Law, the Office of Zayed bin Mohammed Family Gathering will be moved from under the Corporate Support Sector of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department to the establishment. The Office’s funds, annual budget, assets and employees will also be moved under the new establishment without prejudice to their rights.

The Chairman of the Board may issue all resolutions required to implement this Law. The Law annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles.

Both legislations are valid from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.