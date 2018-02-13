Sheikh Mohammed meets UNESCO Director-General

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has met with Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, WGS 2018.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed and Azoulay reviewed a number of programmes and initiatives undertaken by UNESCO in various sectors including heritage, culture, the sciences and education across a number of countries, especially in emerging and developing nations.

His Highness praised the constructive role played by the UN body in promoting access to education for disadvantaged children, and ensuring the protection of heritage sites from the ravages of war, neglect, and natural disasters.

The UNESCO Director-General thanked Sheikh Mohammed and the UAE leadership's support, especially in the education sector. She also lauded the concept and organising of the Summit, by the UAE Government, adding that it is considered as a prestigious global event where creators and experts across various sectors can come together with government leaders and explore new narratives and ideas for the betterment of society as a whole.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Omar Saif Ghobash, the UAE Ambassador to France.