Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on death of Khalaf Matar bin Olwan Al Ketbi

By
  • Wam
Published

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has offered condolences on death of Khalaf Matar bin Olwan Al Ketbi.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Khawaneej Area, Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant solace and patience to bereaved family.

Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai was accompanying him during the visit.

