Sheikh Mohammed opens Dubai Airshow 2017

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today inaugurated the 12th edition of the Dubai Air Show.

Also present during the inauguration were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

A number of Sheikhs, members of the Federal National Council and senior state officials, armed forces' officers also attended the event.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the exhibition where he inspected a number of military and civilian aircraft.

Sheikh Mohammed received heads and members of the delegations of the countries participating in the exhibition at the exhibition Majlis. He welcomed the guests and wished them a pleasant stay in the UAE, expressing his hope that the event will achieve every possible success.