Sheikh Mohammed: UAE's martyrs have set a magnificent example of sacrifices

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has said that Commemoration Day, marked on the 30th of November, is an occasion to pay homage to the bravery of those who have sacrificed their very lives in the line of duty, defending the sovereignty of their nation.

In a statement to Dira’a Al Watan, Nation Shield magazine, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, "The UAE's martyrs have set a magnificent example of sacrifices that entrust us with a great responsibility to preserve our unity and become more committed and dedicated to continue the drive of evolving our beloved homeland," adding that since the establishment of the Union in 1971, the UAE has made myriad and widely-coveted achievements, the most notable of which is instilling national pride in generations of Emiratis capable of giving and sacrificing their lives to keep the flag of their nation flying high in pride and dignity.

"On this glorious day, we reiterate our firm determination to follow in their footsteps, ensure synergy across all State sectors and continue our efforts to ensure that their sacrifices, which will remain indelible in the annals of history, will continue to serve the supreme interests of our homeland," he said. "We bow in respect for the souls of our brave, heroic martyrs; whose names will live eternally as martyrs of honour, courage and patriotism."

"It’s quite heartening to see the UAE people holding the invaluable sacrifices of their martyrs in high esteem out of sheer gratitude for what they have done for the higher good of their homeland and its people. All segments of society are vying with each other to best observe and perpetuate the memory of their sacrifices," Sheikh Mohammed said.

He added that the entire nation takes pride in seeing the UAE soldiers bravely seeking martyrdom in fulfillment of their duty, "filling our hearts with reassurance that we have true heroes who spare no efforts to either ensure supremacy for their homeland or to sacrifice their souls for heavenly rewards in the Hereafter."

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere appreciation for the families of the martyrs who stand firm behind their sons, inspiring them with determination and strong will to either achieve victory or to get rewards from Allah the Almighty after their martyrdom.

"Martyrdom is not an occasional occurrence across the history of the UAE. Since the first martyr who lost his very life while defending his country’s flag on November 30th 1971, two days ahead of the declaration of the Union, until now, Emiratis have been proving that they truly deserve this prosperous land and that this noble homeland truly deserves to have dignified people like them."

"The UAE, under the wise leadership of my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, along with our brothers, the members of the Supreme Council and, Rulers of the Emirates, sets an example to be copied for building up a patriotic personality capable of continuing giving and sacrifices, while being armed with a strong belief in God and in the capabilities of their homeland and its leadership. They are blessed with feelings of belongingness to their society which is getting growingly stronger thanks to its deeply rooted values," H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added.

"On the occasion of this glorious day of dignity, I extend my deep thanks to my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his magnanimous support to the families of the martyrs and his close follow-up of their affairs and needs."

Sheikh Mohammed concluded by praying to Allah the Almighty to bless the souls of UAE martyrs, and preserve freedom and prosperity for the homeland at the hands of its sincere sons and daughters, wishing a speedy recovery for the nation’s injured heroes.