Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE Vice President

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has dedicated his accession day anniversary to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for devoting his life to serving the nation and ensuring the happiness of its citizens.

"As we do every year, we issue instructions to not allocate celebratory events on the accession day anniversary, which falls on 4th January. We usually launch a campaign to thank those who have affected our lives and served the nation," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

"Today, we urge the Emirati people to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who devoted his life to raising the stature of the nation and ensuring the happiness of its citizens," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

"Few people know that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed works 18 hours a day for the UAE, and few people know that his annual leave does not exceed a week, and few people know that millions of children around the world are benefiting from his generosity and giving, which he does without fuss, and few people see him awake at night, sitting with our soldiers and reviewing development plans, to ensure a better future for our country in the years to come," H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added.

"Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, for containing the march, honouring the martyrs, consoling and comforting their families, and raising the banners of glory. Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, for your leadership, decisiveness and determination," H.H. Sheikh Mohammed continued.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed has, over the past few years, dedicated his accession day anniversary to thank the community.