UAE a global hub for the future industry, says Mohammed bin Rashid

The UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has asserted that the United Arab Emirates has become a global hub for the future industry and an established platform to forecast upcoming challenges in a world where the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies are opening new horizons.

Remarks by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid came on the eve of the second Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils, AMGFC, which kick off tomorrow in Dubai in partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, WEF – Davos.

The two-day event will see the participation of over 700 scholars and future experts from 75 countries. Attendees will convene in 35 councils, each of which will address key issues in a strategic sector, and work to propose practical solutions for the challenges that are likely to arise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said that forecasting the future has proved pivotal for successful government work and for empowering citizens, and it is no longer just study material in research centres and academic institutions.

The second edition of the Future Councils gathers a high-profile group of researchers and experts in future-centric sciences to look into the future of 35 strategic sectors. These include the Fourth Industrial Revolution, artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, energy, water, technology, transport, space travel, health, and high-tech education, among others.

Building on the UAE’s status as a global hub for the future industry, the event provides a platform for attendees to exchange knowledge, expertise, best practices and success stories in order to develop proactive solutions to the challenges in the near, medium and long-term.

The Councils’ outcomes are the valuable raw material that governments around the region and the world can use in developing their strategies and programmes for the future.