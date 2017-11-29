UAE President: Heroism of martyrs will remain engraved in nation's memory and conscience

On the occasion of Commemoration Day (Martyrs’ Day), President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has pledged to the families of the nation's martyrs that they will continue to receive the utmost care and full support of the nation, "Because we are a nation that treasures the value of sacrifice and never forgets those who devoted their lives and offered their precious blood to keep the nation's flag flying high."



In a statement given to Nation Shield, the Armed Forces magazine, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa added that these sacrifices will only increase "Our resolve, strength, solidarity and cohesion to defend this country."

"On this spectacular day, on which our nation glorifies the values of sacrifice and heroism, we raise greetings of praise, recognition and reverence to our valiant martyrs, who wrote with their pure blood the greatest chapters of courage, glory and pride.

We also pray to Allah Almighty to have mercy on their souls and we extend – at the same time – our deepest gratitude to their families and love ones. We also pledge to their families that they will receive the highest regards and appreciation, and the utmost care and full support from us, the nation and community at large, because we are a nation that treasures the value of sacrifice and never forgets those who devoted their lives and offered their precious blood to keep the nation's flag flying high.



To sacrifice oneself for the sake of the nation represents the ultimate dedication, devotion and loyalty; it is an unparalleled, ultimate sacrifice and an invaluable gift.

For that, the heroism showed by our martyrs – civilians or servicemen – will remain engraved in the nation's memory and immortal in our conscience. These sacrifices are prestigious medals of pride and glory. The sacrifices of our people will only increase our resolve, strength, solidarity and cohesion to defend this country, which our fathers founded on the values of sacrifice, magnanimity, advocacy of that which is right and standing with the oppressed.



On this day, which symbolises the nation's recognition of the prominent stature of martyrs throughout our history, we call on the UAE people – men and women - to keep alive the noble values of sacrifice in their memory and take our martyrs as good role models so as to sanctify national duty and to work faithfully for the betterment of the nation and community, since great nations are built by sacrifice and sincere loyalty.



On this blessed day, we celebrate and salute our vigilant soldiers, officers and commanders of our armed forces for protecting and defending the homeland. We also greet our citizens across all lines of duty inside and outside the country.



May Allah shower His mercy on the souls of our martyrs and make Paradise their eternal abode for truly keeping the promise they made to Allah and to the homeland.



We also ask Allah Almighty to give their children and relatives the best reward for their firm conviction, composure, patriotism and great patience.



May Allah save our country, have mercy on our martyrs and perpetuate peace and security in our nation."