UAE provides $2m for UN humanitarian programme in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates has provided US$ 2 million in support of the UN programme for supplying electricity to hospitals across the Gaza strip, under directives of the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The UAE aid comes to make up for the reduction in electricity supply to the Gaza Strip hospitals.

This was stated by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during his meeting today with Nickolay Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, currently visiting the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE support for the UN peace efforts in the Middle East and the country's determination to strengthen its partnerships with world agencies concerned with ensuring comprehensive and sustainable development for different world countries and peoples.

