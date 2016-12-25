UAE to implement Emiratisation across job categories by January

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has completed preparations required to implement two key resolutions on Emiratisation of positions of data entry operators and occupational health and safety officers starting January 2017.

Ministry officials the said lists of qualified Emiratis who can fill up these jobs had been sent to targeted employers for selection.

Farida Al Ali, Assistant Under-Secretary for Emiratisation at the ministry, said the resolutions would be enforced as part of the ministry's strategy to support Emiratisation in the private sector by providing more job opportunities for national human resources in line with the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda.

''The resolutions promote the principle of public-private partnership and empower the private sector companies to full their social and national responsibilities towards the Emiratisation policy,'' she said at a forum organised by the ministry to explain the latest measures to representatives of targeted companies.

''Companies employing 1,000 or more employees are demanded to register on the ministry's electronic system, Tasheel, and to employ at least two Emirati employees to access that system,'' she explained.

''Companies registered with Tas’heel's online services and employ over 1,000 workers will be required to hire Emirati citizens for the ‘Data Entry’ positions starting 2017, she explained

There are 375 major companies that employ over 1000 workers, according to the ministry’s database.

Saqr Ghobash, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said that any violations shall cost the company additional work permits.

"This new decree aims to provide job opportunities for our citizens, something which aids the ongoing private sector Emiratisation process," he added.

The other resolution requires construction and industrial sector employers, with a workforce of 500 or more persons, to employ an Emirati health and safety officer.

''Failure to comply with this new requirement will mean that no new work permits will be granted until an Emirati is employed in the occupational health and safety role and the ministry can also impose penalties under existing regulations,'' she said.