UAE youth represent hope, optimism, positive energy, innovation, and openness, says Dubai Crown Prince

''The United Arab Emirates is celebrating a special occasion. We are commemorating the creation of a dream that our founding fathers courageously turned into reality. The union of the seven emirates that make up our beloved nation initiated a unique development journey that is unlike anything the world has ever seen.

The 46th National Day is testimony to the fact that no matter what the challenges are, the determination of honest leaders to prioritise the wellbeing and prosperity of citizens over everything else always prevails.

In less than half a century, the UAE has emerged as a global model for development. Its accomplishments put it in a league of its own among the nations of the world. Not only has the UAE emerged as platform where the technologies of the future are tested, it has also become a force for shaping the future.

On this day, we once again honour the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brother the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum who laid the foundations of the Union with the support of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. The United Arab Emirates has grown into a multicultural society that gives the highest importance to the values of peace, tolerance and acceptance.

The founding fathers of our beloved country believed in the unlimited potential of the youth. The youth of our country represent hope, optimism, positive energy, innovation, and openness.

Following in the footsteps of his father, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan opened new horizons for the youth. His Highness set in motion an unprecedented development process that paved the way for the sons and daughters of our nation to grow and prosper.

The UAE invested in its youth through education and Emiratisation programmes. It opened up all sectors for them, so that they can overcome challenges and forge ahead with their dreams.

The vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum revolves around tapping the energy of the youth and their boundless potential, as he has stated on numerous occasions. In addition, the steadfast support of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the development of the youth constantly encourages their growth.

The young sons and daughters of our beloved homeland are the driving force for the ‘UAE of the Future.’ We are fully confident in their ability to take this march to development forward. It is the youth of the UAE that will lead this country into the future by truly living the ideals of our founding fathers.''