VP appoints Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum as Chair of Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank

Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today appointed his wife Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, an initiative he launched yesterday on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of his accession as the Ruler of Dubai.

"Having Sheikha Hind at the helm of the UAE Food Bank will ensure our high expectations from this new humanitarian agency," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

"Sheikha Hind is very close to people. Her love for charity qualifies her as the best person to lead the new project because we directed the bank to engage as many community agencies and volunteers as possible," he stated.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed dedicated his Accession Day - 4th January - to the launch of the UAE Food Bank, a non-profit charitable organisation committed to distributing food to those in need while eliminating food waste.

The food bank will collaborate with local authorities, as well as local and international charities, to introduce a comprehensive ecosystem for improving efficiency of food storage, packaging and distribution.

It will also partner with food producers such as hotels, restaurants, supermarkets and farms for effective packaging and storage of excess fresh food. The bank will then work with volunteers and partners to distribute well-packaged food within and outside the UAE.

In addition to its philanthropic vision, the initiative also aims to position Dubai as the first city in the region to achieve zero food waste.