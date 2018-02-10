VP attends the President of the UAE Endurance Cup

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended the President of the UAE Endurance Cup, on Saturday at the Emirates International Endurance Village, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

The 160 km race was also watched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Works and Youth Affairs.