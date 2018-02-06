Grozny joins Air Arabia’s Russia network

Air Arabia announced today its new route to Grozny, capital of the Chechen Republic in Russia. Air Arabia will begin flights to Grozny on 20th April, 2018.

Air Arabia’s Russia network, which recently increased by launching flights to Sheremetyevo International Airport adding a second route for travel to the Russian capital, has been extended to include the city of Grozny from April 2018.

The Grozny flight will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) at 13:00 hours and arriving at Grozny International Airport at 016:10 hours local time. The return flight will depart Grozny at 17:15 hours, landing in Sharjah at 19:50 hours local time.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "Expanding our Russia network, to include the new state capital of Grozny, forms an important part of Air Arabia’s ongoing commitment to our passengers to access affordable and unique holiday destinations. This new flight option will offer passengers the opportunity to explore Grozny and experience the rich history and culture of this exciting city, at great value. The new route adds to our existing network in Russia, which already includes Moscow".

Located on the banks of the Sunzha River, Grozny has a rich and diverse, history and is home to the Akhmad Kadyrov Mosque, one of the most lavish in the world. Completed in 2008, it is locally known as the Heart of Chechnya and is by far the largest mosque in Russia.

Air Arabia, currently operates flights to 140 routes across the globe from five hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa, continues on the mission to create an ever expanding network of diverse destinations, allowing for high-quality and cost-effective travel.