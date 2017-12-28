Julphar and MSD shortlisted for Alliance Award

Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, along with its alliance partner, Merck in the US and Canada (MSD), has been shortlisted for the 2018 Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals (ASAP) awards.

This is the first time a pharmaceutical company from the MEA region has been shortlisted for the award and highlights the contributions both organisations are providing in alliance management to help create a stronger profession.

Commenting on the announcement, Jerome Carle, Julphar General Manager, said, "It is an honour to be shortlisted for this prestigious award. Since inception, our partnership with MSD has helped us to enhance accessibility and create greater value for all our stakeholders".

"Being shortlisted is a clear sign that our alliance is adding value to patients and the healthcare system in the region. It also shows how a global pharmaceutical company can work successfully with another great regional player and create an alliance that brings value to the health community of the region.

Mazen Altaruti, AVP Managing Director GCC - DSM‎, said, "It is great news to be selected as a finalist in the 2018 ASAP Alliance Excellence Awards. We strongly believe that our partnership adds value to patients in the region and plays an important role in the healthcare industry.

"Our partnership with Julphar has enabled us to focus on finding innovative ways to address critical diseases and has given us a deeper connection with customers and a region-wide focus on their healthcare needs."

Award winners will be announced at the ASAP Global Alliance Summit in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the United States on 27th March, 2018.

MSD is a global healthcare provider and one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. Julphar signed a five-year licensing deal with the company in 2014, giving it exclusive rights to manufacture, market, distribute and sell certain MSD products in UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Iraq.

ASAP is the leading global professional association dedicated to negotiating, planning and executing alliances and other collaborative business relationships. The association provides its members forums for networking and professional development along with access to tools and resources, while working to elevate and promote the discipline of alliance management.