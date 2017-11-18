Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomed 30,000 visitors during opening celebrations

Louvre Abu Dhabi has welcomed 30,000 visitors, 227 artists and performers and numerous VIPs and official visits during its opening celebrations. The museum was opened to the public on Saturday, 11th November.

"Welcoming thousands of visitors to Louvre Abu Dhabi during the opening week has been an honour," said Manuel Rabate, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi. "Walking under the dome and seeing the rain of light for the first time is an awe-inspiring experience, and a dramatic backdrop for the multicultural performances and concerts. Louvre Abu Dhabi’s opening week has been characterised by a truly joyful, creative atmosphere, which has inspired Abu Dhabi’s residents and visitors."

In total the museum presented 25 events by 227 artists across four days of public performances, including choreography by Lucinda Childs and Lemi Ponifasio; traditional Emirati Al Ayaala, Chinese and Dogon parades; a music video montage of found TV footage by Emirati artist Hind Mezaina; and other multicultural music, dance and art performances.

Residents, tourists and delegations visited Louvre Abu Dhabi throughout the opening week, exploring its universal collections and architecture for the first time. Around 1 million people visited Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website during the week, and the museum registered more than 1,100 new members of its Art Club membership programme.