Man who got within a few yards of Trump arrested for protest

A protester who got within a few yards of President Donald Trump in the Capitol and shouted “Trump is treason” was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

The man was identified as Ryan T. Clayton, 36, of Sterling, Virginia, said Eva Malecki, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Capitol Police.

Despite tight security, Clayton was in a crowd of reporters as the president walked near the Senate chamber on his way to a lunch with GOP senators. He yelled, “Trump is treason. Why are you talking about tax cuts when you should be talking about treason?” He also tossed small Russian flags bearing the word “Trump” toward the president.

Clayton identified himself as being with Americans Take Action, a group that wants to see Trump impeached.

In July, Clayton stood among reporters in a Senate office building and threw Russian flags at Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

An investigation into the protest is continuing, Malecki said.