Melania Trump plays with kids at Alaska base

First lady Melania Trump rolled a ball out of play dough, played a harmonica she made from household materials and watched kids construct a fish out of a compact disc and glitter while visiting a pre-school at an Alaska military base.

Trump spent about 35 minutes Friday with students and teachers with the child and youth programs at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

She visited the base during a refueling stop after spending most of the last week in Asia with her husband, President Donald Trump. He remains in Asia on official business.

Trump also shook hands with parents and other military family members before departing from the base for Washington, DC.

