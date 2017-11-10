Melania Trump visits pandas at Beijing zoo

By
  • AP
Published

Melania Trump (AP)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump has checked out the pandas at the Beijing zoo, before being serenaded in English and Chinese by elementary school children.

Mrs. Trump watched with students from the Shija elementary school as one panda chomped down on a late breakfast of bamboo shoots and leaves. She then presented the students with gifts of plush bald eagle toys.

Parts of the zoo in Beijing’s western fringe were shut down for the visit, but Wang Xumei, pushing her 1-year-old granddaughter in a stroller, says she wasn’t put off. Wang says Melania Trump is very beautiful and “we’re happy to have her and the American president in Beijing.”

Wang adds that Mrs. Trump should “come back soon.”

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon