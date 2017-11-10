Melania Trump visits pandas at Beijing zoo

U.S. first lady Melania Trump has checked out the pandas at the Beijing zoo, before being serenaded in English and Chinese by elementary school children.

Mrs. Trump watched with students from the Shija elementary school as one panda chomped down on a late breakfast of bamboo shoots and leaves. She then presented the students with gifts of plush bald eagle toys.

Parts of the zoo in Beijing’s western fringe were shut down for the visit, but Wang Xumei, pushing her 1-year-old granddaughter in a stroller, says she wasn’t put off. Wang says Melania Trump is very beautiful and “we’re happy to have her and the American president in Beijing.”

Wang adds that Mrs. Trump should “come back soon.”