Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman, discuss developments in Yemen with head of YCR Party

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, met in Riyadh today with the Chairman of the Yemeni Congregation for Reform (YCR) Party Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al-Yidoumi, and the Party's Secretary General Abdulwahab Ahmad Al-Anisi.

During the meeting, they reviewed the developments in Yemen and the efforts made to achieve security and stability for the Yemeni people.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.From the Saudi side, it was attended by Dr. Musa'ed bin Mohammed Al Aiban, Minister of State, and Khalid Al Humaidan, Chief of General Intelligence.